Wisconsin’s festive spirit comes alive in the summer through the sounds and rhythms of our music festivals. They span all genres and interests and reverberate in all corners of the state. Here’s to lively times taking in live music.

Summerfest kicks off in Milwaukee

Wisconsin’s lakeside dance party, Summerfest, kicks off Thursday, June 20! Over the next three weekends, 600 artists from all genres will electrify the Lake Michigan waterfront.You’ll catch some of the biggest names in music, while discovering local acts that’ll quickly become some of your favorites.

Be sure to check out one of the new experiences at Summerfest this year — a cosmic cornfield!It’s a glowing maze of light, sound and sculpture that draws on childhood memories of getting lost in fields of corn.Summerfest is one part of Wisconsin’s extensive music festival scene. Consider other under-the-radar festivals to set the soundtrack of summer.

Country music in Hodag territory (Oneida County)

Pack your cowboy hat, belt buckle and boots and head to Oneida County for the Hodag Country Festival.The festival takes place July 11-14 in Rhinelander, home of the famed Hodag legend. It attracts equally famous country music acts to entertain you.Thousands will attend the Hodag Country Festival to sing along with country music legends like Neal McCoy and contemporary stars like Bailey Zimmerman and Chris Young.

Consider staying the weekend at Holiday Acres, a classic Northwoods resort.The lakeside resort offers 30 cottages that fit travel parties of all sizes and treats guests with on-site amenities like paddleboat and bike rentals, basketball and tennis courts, hiking trails and more.And no trip to Rhinelander would be complete without a photo opp at the Hodag Statue outside of the Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce.

Millennial nostalgia at Eau Claire’s Reverb Music Festival

Travel to Eau Claire in August to see some of the hottest musical acts from the 1990s and 2000s.Reverb is an up-and-coming music festival that features hip-hop and emo artists who helped define this era of music.The festival celebrated its inaugural year in 2023 and returns this summer on August 16-17 with an expanded lineup.

You’ll catch hip-hop artists like T.I., Ginuwine and Yung Joc. On the emo front, artists like Yellowcard, Story of the Year and Hawthorne Heights will bring an aura of angst.Reverb offers on-site camping for those looking to stay the whole weekend.

Work in more nostalgia on your trip to Eau Claire by visiting The Reboot Social. This arcade bar and restaurant entertains guests with 30 vintage arcade games, 15 pinball machines and unique, duckpin-style bowling lanes.

Take in the blues on island time (Crawford County)

Visit Prairie du Chien next month for a blues-focused getaway.The Prairie Dog Blues Fest invites folks to enjoy live music on the beautiful St. Feriole Island right in the Mississippi River.You’ll dance along to bands covering all sorts of blues music, from Chicago blues and Texas boogie to the washboard-heavy sounds of zydeco.Prairie Dog Blues Fest is happening July 25-27 and celebrates its 26th anniversary this summer.

Be sure to check out Villa Louis while you’re in Prairie du Chien.The historic mansion is located right there on the island, which was the site of the only War of 1812 battle fought in Wisconsin.Tour the nearly 150-year-old home to learn about the history of the city and the pioneering Dousman family who built the grand estate.

