June Dairy Month celebrates Wisconsin’s dairy industry, its farmers, food makers and all others involved in producing delicious food. Experience America’s Dairyland this month in fun, educational ways to gain a deeper dairy appreciation. Here’s to lessons in dairy.

Tastings and tours in Dane County

Milk is used to craft so many products, from cheese to ice cream. In Dane County, you can get a behind-the-scenes appreciation for the versatility of dairy. Start by visiting Sassy Cow Creamery outside of Columbus. They host farm tours during the summer.

You’ll learn firsthand how cows produce milk that is then bottled fresh or made into award-winning ice cream. Stop into the Sassy Cow store once the tour wraps up. Choose from 28 flavors of ice cream to satisfy your sweet tooth or opt for something savory by ordering a grilled cheese from the Farmhouse Kitchen.

Find more dairy-based adventures in Dane County by visiting Fromagination.The downtown Madison shop stocks artisan Wisconsin cheese of all kinds. They host public cheese classes to delve deeper into the product, including amazing stories about the farms, animals and cheesemakers behind the scenes in the dairy industry. Join in on an upcoming class June 25 about the science of cheese. You can also arrange private group classes at Fromagination.

See calves being born in Manitowoc

Get an inside look into the life of a farmer at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center in Manitowoc. This family-friendly attraction is a state-of-the-art, agricultural education center. Feed your curiosity through the hands-on exhibits, which teach visitors about where their food comes from, including dairy products.

One of the most unique aspects of the center is the Land O’Lakes Birthing Barn. Expectant mother cows arrive at the center, ready to give birth. Visitors have the unique opportunity to see it happen through a viewing window. Staff members talk guests through the care mother and calf receive. While births can’t be scheduled, the center aims to showcase a delivery each day it’s open.

Then, visit The Wharf for great food and live music in a waterfront setting. The restaurant and music venue features a massive, open-air patio. It is covered by a retractable roof that’s pulled back on those sunny summer days. Savor classic pub fare and frequent live performances.

Learn about Wisconsin’s cheesemaking heritage in Green County

No lesson in dairy would be complete without exploring Wisconsin’s heritage of cheesemaking. Ninety percent of Wisconsin milk is turned into cheese, after all. Now is a perfect time to plan a trip to the National Historic Cheesemaking Center Museum.

The seasonal attraction in Monroe immerses visitors in a time before automation. Exhibits and artifacts tell the story of cheesemaking from the late 1800s through the early 1900s, including a restored farmstead cheese factory from the 19th century. Join one of the daily tours led by retired cheesemakers and knowledgeable docents to hear colorful stories of Green County’s rich cheese history.

Before leaving Monroe, you need to taste why this area of Wisconsin is famous for its cheesemaking skills. Swing into Alp and Dell for a wide selection of Wisconsin cheeses. Plus, you can see cheese being made in the adjacent Emmi Roth factory through an observation hall. Or taste the infamous Limburger cheese sandwich at Baumgartner’s Cheese Store & Tavern.

