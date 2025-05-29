As Wisconsin’s summer festival season ramps up, discover truly inconceivable, borderline unbelievable festivals this season. Travel Wisconsin honors the state’s reputation for hosting some of the world’s best and most wacky festivals with Fest or Fiction!

Play the game to test your knowledge of Wisconsin and the ways we celebrate. The aim of the game is simple. You’ll see the name of a festival and need to decide whether it’s real or made up, getting inspiration for trip-worthy events along the way.

Wisconsin’s festival spirit — quirky or otherwise — spans all seasons and all regions. Visit Travel Wisconsin’s Events page to discover over 1,000 festivals, fairs and events throughout summer. Iconic seasonal traditions include the high-flying thrills at Oshkosh’s EAA AirVenture, the feats of strength at the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward and three weekends of lakeside singalongs in Milwaukee for Summerfest.