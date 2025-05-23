Start the summer season off right with a Memorial Day weekend getaway. Whether it’s a beloved festival or an only-in-summer attraction, Wisconsin is bustling with activities for the holiday weekend. Here’s to kicking off summer.

Start summer in Madison with brats, music and fun

Travel to Madison over Memorial Day weekend to get your summer off to a sizzling start.The World’s Largest Brat Fest is an annual celebration of summertime fun.Brat Fest brings the community together for three days of music, entertainment and, of course, bratwursts!

Each year, festivalgoers consume tens of thousands of brats for a good cause; proceeds from the festival benefit local charities.Brat Fest features musical performances from local and national acts, carnival rides, kids’ activities and more.Visit the Alliant Energy Center between Friday, May 23, and Sunday, May 25, to take part in the World’s Largest Brat Fest!

Add UW-Madison’s Memorial Union Terrace to your itinerary for another iconic summer experience.Socialize, relax and soak in the sun at this lakefront oasis.

Resources to explore Wisconsin’s outdoors this summer

Experience the magical moments of summer by getting out on the lakes and trails this season.

The Wisconsin Trail Report is a trusted resource for planning a hiking or biking adventure.It is an interactive map that helps visitors find trail networks and learn about conditions for hiking and biking across Wisconsin.The Trail Report makes planning a trip a breeze, too. Click a destination on the map to find ideas for nearby restaurants, hotels, attractions and events.

Then, reel in memories this summer with the help of the Wisconsin Fishing Finder. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources launched this brand-new resource. This interactive map provides anglers with the info to get more fish on your line at lakes, rivers and streams around the state. That includes details about the fishing seasons, boat access, where to find certain species, fish stocking information and more.

Fairs and festivals of all kinds for the holiday weekend

Communities throughout Wisconsin mark Memorial Day weekend with a variety of fairs and festivals.

Travelers heading to Door County should plan to take part in the Sturgeon Bay Fine Art Fair.The two-day event features over 80 incredibly talented artists selling works of art in a variety of mediums.Browse a selection of sculptures, paintings, jewelry, woodwork and more on Saturday, May 24, and Sunday, May 25, at Martin Park.

Foodies should consider visiting Fond du Lac on Sunday, May 25, for the Fondy Food Truck Festival.Be sure to bring your appetite as 34 food trucks will be featured in the lineup.Snack your way from truck to truck while enjoying views of Lake Winnebago from Lakeside Park.

Plan a summer trip to the Wonders of Wisconsin

Wisconsin is full of unexpected destinations perfect for a summer road trip.Find inspiration of where to head this season with the Wonders of Wisconsin.Travel Wisconsin’s list highlights natural and human-built Wonders that leave visitors feeling wowed.

Soak in ocean-like views from the sand dunes and wide beaches at Kohler-Andrae State Park.Wander through the architectural genius of Frank Lloyd Wright at Taliesin. You can even tour the UNESCO World Heritage Site yourself with a new self-guided tour option.

Start your summer getaway at TravelWisconsin.com