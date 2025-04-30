With the fishing opener approaching on May 3, start planning your next on-the-water outing. From rivers and inland lakes to the Great Lakes, Wisconsin’s waterways are stocked with a wide variety of fish. Here’s to reeling in lifelong memories.

Fishing in the headwaters of the Wisconsin River (Vilas County)

Head up to the Land O’ Lakes area this season for excellent fishing in the headwaters of the Wisconsin River.Lac Vieux Desert is where Wisconsin’s namesake river starts.

The 4,000-acre lake is a must-visit destination for anglers, especially early in the season.If you visit for opening weekend, you’ll have a good chance chasing the walleye and Northern pike in the lake, while panfish are also abundant.

Be sure to grab breakfast or lunch at the Pine Cone Café.Breakfast fans will love their fluffy omelets, stuffed French toast, breakfast quesadillas and more.If you’re there for lunch, go with the Pine Cone Café’s famous chicken and dumplings! Overnight in quintessential Northwoods style at the Gateway Lodge.You’ll be wowed from the minute you walk into the lobby with its hand-hewn logs, a motley of taxidermy and massive fireplace.

Cast a line in Chippewa County’s Lake Wissota

Discover fantastic fishing and all-around fun with a visit to Lake Wissota in northwest Wisconsin.The lake, which is just east of Chippewa Falls, is a reservoir that offers tremendous fishing.You’ll fish across 6,300 acres of open water for walleye, which are abundant in Lake Wissota.

Anglers may also find themselves hooking musky, smallmouth bass, Northern pike and the occasional catfish.Lake Wissota State Park makes for a perfect place to launch your boat.Be sure to spend some time on land hiking or biking more than 18 miles of trails in the park!

In the evening, retreat to the quiet comfort at the Inn on Lake Wissota. The lakeside bed-and-breakfast features five modern guestrooms.Guests are treated to in-room amenities like gas fireplaces, rainfall showerheads and jetted tubs for the ultimate place to relax after a day of fishing.

Walleye fishing in southern Wisconsin

Plan your next fishing excursion to Lake Koshkonong for a rare treat in southern Wisconsin. At the corner of Jefferson, Rock and Dane counties, the lake is home to a healthy walleye population, which is a rarity in southern Wisconsin. At over 10,000 acres, you’ll have plenty of room to chase fish on the lake.

When the day is winding down, head to the Buckhorn Supper Club. This is a favorite destination for visitors to enjoy classic supper club dishes along the lakeside. Plan your trip for a Saturday to taste the excellent prime rib, which is slow roasted for 14 hours!

Land your next story with the help of a Wisconsin fishing guide

Knowledgeable guides throughout Wisconsin want to help you catch the fish you’ll be talking about for years.Musky Fool offers guided fly-fishing excursions in northern Wisconsin near Park Falls. They specialize in musky and smallmouth bass fishing.

In Viroqua, Driftless Angler will provide you with the equipment and professional guides to fish the famed trout streams of the Driftless region. Port Washington is a well-known charter port for anglers seeking coho and chinook salmon. Guides like Renegade Sportfishing Charters will take you out on the big blue of Lake Michigan in search of salmon.

Start your spring getaway at TravelWisconsin.com