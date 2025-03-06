A year-round tradition, the fish fry is a staple of a Friday night in Wisconsin. With a wide selection of fish, sides and sauces, Wisconsin restaurants treat diners to mouthwatering fried fish in the spring and beyond. Here’s to an unforgettable fish fry.

A delightful dinner at The Fireside Dinner Theatre (Jefferson County)

Guests have been singing the praises of the fish fry at The Fireside Dinner Theatre in Fort Atkinson for decades.

Nationally known for its impressive live theater, The Fireside also boasts an equally impressive fish fry on Friday evenings in its restaurant.Start your meal out with a hot and a savory French onion soup or Wisconsin beer cheese soup that’s full of local flavor.Then, choose from a variety of delicious seafood entrees.This includes steamed Atlantic cod served with a peppercorn sauce and shrimp tempura that pairs perfectly with the brandied apricot sauce.

It’s not just the fish that will get your mouth watering. The Fireside serves the entrees with a special recipe coleslaw, veggies and a choice of potato.That includes their famous German potato pancakes served with applesauce and syrup.

A fish fry with the fixings in Lake Geneva (Walworth County)

Travel to Lake Geneva for a memorable fish fry at The Abbey Resort.

The resort’s Waterfront Restaurant takes Wisconsin’s legacy of the Friday fish fry seriously. Plus, you’ll catch beautiful views of Geneva Lake while dining.The restaurant incorporates a Wisconsin icon into its signature beer batter — New Glarus Brewing’s Spotted Cow.Select from three pieces of cod or walleye to be fried to that golden brown perfection.Each meal is served with coleslaw, applesauce and hush puppies, plus your choice of a potato pancake or plank-cut fries.

If all the deliciousness leaves you feeling sleepy, stay the night at The Abbey Resort!Each of the gorgeous, 300-plus bedrooms has a plush bed made for resting off a fish fry.You’ll have access to a range of amenities at The Abbey, too, like the Avani Spa, an indoor pool, a movie theater and much more.

A tasty tradition for more than 60 years in Winnebago County

There is one place in Winnebago County that is synonymous with a fish fry: Wendt’s on the Lake.Wendt’s fish fry has been a tradition for locals and visitors alike for more than 60 years.The original owners, Fritz and Cynthia Wendt, started the tradition in the 1960s by setting out folding chairs and tables on Fridays and serving a 99-cent perch dinner.

The next generation in the family-owned restaurant upholds that strong tradition.Visit Wendt’s on a Friday to try their fish fry, which has won an award for best area fish fry every year in row since 2012.The lake perch is what started it all, and it remains a popular option for diners.Wendt’s also offers a variety of other seafood for you to choose from like lobster, haddock, cod, salmon, shrimp and smelt.

From the Northwoods to the state line, restaurants treat guests to delicious fish frys in all regions of Wisconsin. Start your spring getaway at TravelWisconsin.com