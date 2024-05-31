Whether by boat, dock or shoreline, there’s no wrong way to fish in Wisconsin. Our Great Lakes, rivers and streams, and inland lakes are playgrounds for distinctive angling experiences. Here’s to reeling in good times.

Pick up a new pastime during Free Fishing Weekend

Get hooked on fishing during Free Fishing Weekend.On Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2, residents and visitors can fish in Wisconsin without needing a fishing license.The annual initiative by the DNR is a great opportunity for families and friends to get introduced to the sport and pick up a hobby that’s worth a lifetime of memories.

The event aligns with Free Fun Weekend, also happening on Saturday and Sunday.You can get into all 50 state parks and 15 state forests without an admission sticker.Many community groups host fishing clinics this weekend including in state park properties, so you’ll have plenty of reasons to wet your line.

A rare lake-fishing opportunity in the Driftless area (Lafayette County)

Head to Yellowstone Lake State Park for fishing and fun in the rolling Driftless area.Outside Blanchardville, the human-made Yellowstone Lake is one of a handful of lakes in the Driftless region.You’ll discover a gorgeous, tree-lined lake that’s full of crappies, walleye, bass, pike and more.

Either launch your own boat at one of two ramps or rent pontoons, canoes and kayaks directly right at the state park. Yellowstone Lake also offers free basic fishing gear for anglers of all ages to use, and the on-site store stocks bait and tackle if you run out.

Spend the night in style in a vintage camper at nearby Circle M Market Farm.Nestled in a cozy valley, the farm offers three mid-century campers for visitors to rent, each decorated with one-of-a-kind vintage finds.When the day winds down, settle in around the bonfire and enjoy fantastic stargazing in the Driftless.

Muster up some muskies in Vilas County

Challenge yourself this season by going after the “fish of 10,000 casts” in one of the best places in Wisconsin — Boulder Junction!This Vilas County community touts the title of The Musky Capital of the World, and it’s on every angler’s bucket list to land one of these iconic behemoths.

You’ll find plenty of help to do so in Boulder Junction.Several local fishing guides lend their knowledge and expertise of the area to take you to the best fishing spots.Bob’s Manitowish Guide Service, for example, leans on over 35 years of fishing the area lakes and rivers to help visitors land a musky.

Book a cabin at Evergreen Lodge for a basecamp to your fishing adventures.In business for nearly a century, Evergreen Lodge is a summer family and fishing resort in Boulder Junction.It’s located on Little Crooked Lake, which is a Class A musky lake, giving you even more chances to land the big one.

Go on a charter fishing excursion on the Great Lakes

Wisconsin is fortunate to be lined by 800 miles of Great Lakes shoreline, where you can experience an ocean-like excursion by going charter fishing.It’s an unforgettable experience as a friends’ getaway or a family trip.Along the Lake Michigan coastline, you’ll find professional guides in communities from the Door Peninsula all the way to the state line.

Albatross Fishing Charters in Kenosha, for example, will lead anglers more than 10 miles out into the lake in search of salmon and trout.On Lake Superior, Superior Sport Fishing curates a distinctive expedition.The Bayfield-based business guides travelers throughout the picturesque Apostle Islands, giving you plenty to gawk at in between catching fish.

Start your summer getaway at TravelWisconsin.com