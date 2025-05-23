MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin’s Morning News host Vince Vitrano is joined by Jeff Szalacinski, Vice President of Insurance Operations for R&R Insurance, to discuss the factors defining the insurance market thus far in the year.

“Despite the catastrophic weather, despite the factors driving more attorney involvement and higher costs, adding to these wild swings in investment returns, the current insurance market can present opportunities for buyers” Szalacinski said.

