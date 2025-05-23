MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin’s Morning News host Vince Vitrano is joined by Jeff Szalacinski, Vice President of Insurance Operations for R&R Insurance, to discuss how 2025 is looking when it comes to mergers and acquisitions.

“Another busy year for mergers and acquisitions in our business, with a couple of interesting twists,” said Szalacinski. “Many of the nationals are looking to get much larger through huge deals and many of the brokers and agents who merged just a few years ago are looking to get acquired again.”

The Knowledge Brokers from R&R Insurance is a weekly feature covering the dynamics of the insurance market and how it impacts Wisconsin’s businesses and community members.