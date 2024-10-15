MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin’s Morning News host Vince Vitrano is joined by Jeff Szalacinski, Vice President of Insurance Operations for R&R Insurance, to discuss how buyers can capitalize on the opportunities of today’s commercial insurance market despite its complexities.

“Price increases are beginning to slow down in certain lines of business,” Szalacinski said. “Rates are still going up in many cases, but not as much as they were last year at this time.”

Interested in learning more? Click here to read about R&R Insurance and how they can help you.

The Knowledge Brokers from R&R Insurance is a weekly feature covering the dynamics of the insurance market and how it impacts Wisconsin’s businesses and community members.