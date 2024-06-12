MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin’s Morning News host Vince Vitrano is joined by Jeff Szalacinski, Vice President of Insurance Operations for R&R Insurance, to discuss the ways in which Midwest homeowners can protect their homes from severe weather through quality insurance.

“Not being adequately insured can significantly strain your finances, or in some cases, destroy you financially,” Szalacinski said. “You need to determine if your limit insurance is enough. Chances are, it’s too low. We see it all the time.”

Interested in learning more? Click here to read about R&R Insurance and how they can help you.

The Knowledge Brokers from R&R Insurance is a weekly feature covering the dynamics of the insurance market and how it impacts Wisconsin’s businesses and community members.