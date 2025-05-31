Saturday, May 31st. Red light, green light .

On today’s Week-in-Review, hosts Dave Spano and Brian Jacobsen explore the recent market reactions to court rulings on tariffs, likening them to a “Red Light, Green Light” game. Markets surged Wednesday when tariffs were paused and continued to rally Thursday when they were upheld. The episode also delves into equity compensation and provides an overview of Annex Wealth Management’s insurance assessment process.

