Saturday, May 24th. Growth: Race against the clock.

On April 9th, the pause on high reciprocal tariffs, followed by a reduction in tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 30%, sparked a surge in shipping activity. This creates a prime opportunity for businesses and households to acquire goods at lower costs. In our Week-in-Review, Dave Spano and Brian Jacobsen discuss key insights. Also on the show, we explore why some individuals opt for Social Security benefits earlier than optimal. We also examine “Seasonality” as part of our Spring-Cleaning theme.