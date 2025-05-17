Saturday, May 17th. About that one, big, beautiful bill.

This week, a 90-day U.S.-China trade deal truce boosted stock markets and eased recession fears, but small businesses remained pessimistic as shown by the NFIB index, while retail sales and industrial production data were mixed. Despite stable CPI and declining PPI, Walmart’s warning about potential price increases due to tariffs highlighted ongoing concerns about import prices and consumer costs.

