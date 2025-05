Saturday, May 10th. A key meeting in Switzerland.

The UK and US strengthen ties, but China’s exports to the US have sharply declined. Could this weekend’s Switzerland talks pave the way for a resolution? Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady, despite the President’s frustration. Brian Jacobsen shares our Week-in-Review, and we continue Spring Cleaning with part two of our investment review.

