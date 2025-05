Saturday, May 3rd. What’s a McRecession?

GDP declined due to surging imports. Consumer Confidence hit COVID-era lows. ISM Manufacturing and new export orders dropped sharply. Dave Spano and Brian Jacobsen discuss these trends in the Week-in-Review. Our Spring-Cleaning theme focuses on pruning your investment portfolio, while Ask Annex addresses a bond-related question.

