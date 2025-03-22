Saturday, March 22nd. The faint aroma of stagflation.

The Fed is tapering QT. What’s that signal to the markets? Dave Spano and Brian Jacobsen present our Week-in-Review. Also, what are Cash Balance Plans and why are they so powerful for the right company situation? Tom Parks from our Retirement Plan Services team outlines why auto enrollment in 401ks are leading to the slippery slope of employees using them for emergency funds.

