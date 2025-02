Saturday, February 15th. Lots of tariff talk, but little action

25% steel and aluminum tariffs scheduled to begin March 12. Reciprocal tariffs in the mix, probably after April 1. Dave Spano and Brian Jacobsen present our Week-in-Review. Leaving a legacy? Amy Kiiskila from Annex Private Client covers inheritance planning.

