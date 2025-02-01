Saturday, February 1st. DeepSeek week. More questions than answers.

The week was action-packed, starting with the DeepSeek freakout. Is the technology that much more efficient? Did China cheat? Regardless, the way forward is likely less about the chips and more about the apps and uses. Dave Spano and Brian Jacobsen present our Week-in-Review. We also cover the Great Baby Boom Wealth Transfer—and recap an Axiom poll using 20/20 hindsight.

