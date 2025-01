Saturday, January 18th. Here come the earnings.

S&P 500 earnings are expected to increase 11.7% y/y in Q4, which would represent strongest growth in three years. Brian Jacobsen presents our Week-in-Review. Also, what is ‘Key Person Insurance’ and why do even small companies need to consider it? Ask Annex looks at chasing returns and the viability of cryptocurrency.

