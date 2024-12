Saturday, December 14th. Bracing for a trade war.

Tit-for-tat: China is now probing Nvidia for anti-monopoly practices. Dave Spano and Brian Jacobsen present our Week-in-Review. We’ll share a preview of Thursday’s ‘Saving the Family Cottage’ presentation. And with Yellowstone’s season finale this weekend, we’ll share some ideas that might have saved the Dutton family ranch.

For more information on Annex Wealth Management, visit their website.