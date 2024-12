Saturday, December 7th. An economic wrestling match?

E-commerce booms with record sales; brick-and-mortar lags but reflects resilient consumer spending. And we keep seeing record market closes. Dave Spano and Brian Jacobsen present our Week-in-Review. What’s Warren Buffett’s philosophy on sharing details of estate plans? Amy Kiiskila, wealth strategist with Annex Private client, breaks it down.

