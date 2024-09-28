Saturday, September 28th. China hits the stimulus button.

The first China Shock was in the 2000s when they joined the World Trade Organization and manufacturing jobs followed. Their slow growth has been a shock. This past week, policymakers got off their duffs and announced some stimulus measures. Dave Spano and Brian Jacobsen present our Week-in-Review. Annex Private Client is a powerful partner for entrepreneurs and business owners, Brandon Lehman has an overview. Is it time to invest in art? That question and more during Ask Annex.

