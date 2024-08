Saturday, August 31st. How about a Nothing Burger?

Nvidia’s earnings were supposed to be “make or break” for the markets. Their earnings were good, but their forecast was a little light. Dave Spano and Brian Jacobsen present our Week-in-Review with the latest earnings of note. Learn more about next weekend’s divorce presentation at our headquarters and we’ll also profile our Investment Committee.

