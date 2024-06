Saturday, June 29th. Inflation: Price wars ahead.

Crunchy chips? Nvidia couldn’t stay King of the Hill. And what’s the latest PCE number mean for the markets? Dave Spano and Brian Jacobsen present our Week-in-Review. We’ll cover steps to consider when selling a business—and meet Jeff Pierce, the new president and COO of Annex Wealth Management (don’t worry, Dave Spano isn’t going anywhere).

