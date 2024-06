Saturday, June 22nd. Who is King of the Hill?

Who’s on top for market cap? It depends on the day. MSFT and NVDA are duking it out. Much is pinned on growth since MSFT’s earnings are almost twice Nvidia’s. Dave Spano and Brian Jacobsen present our Week-in-Review. Learn more about Roth 401k’s for 2024 and how some are using 72T’s for penalty-free withdrawals from an IRA account and other specified tax-advantaged accounts.

