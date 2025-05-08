Named the best state for public golf by Golf Digest, Wisconsin is where you can play out your passion for the sport. Discover hundreds of courses from the world-renowned to the hidden gems. Here’s to the golf outing of a lifetime.

Stay and play at the epic courses of Kohler (Sheboygan County)

Kohler is synonymous with world-class golf and hospitality. Treat yourself to an unforgettable weekend of playing and staying.

The 18-hole courses of Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run are consistently ranked among the best in the nation.Golfers of all skill levels, though, can discover the perfect course for them.For example, The Baths is a 10-hole, par-3 course that’s ideal for families or those new to the sport.

Book a room at The Inn on Woodlake for spending the night.The hotel is located minutes from the links and at the heart of Kohler’s retail, dining and entertainment district.Guests enjoy modern designed rooms and laid-back luxury.

Witness career-defining moments at the U.S. Women’s Open

Act soon to see the preeminent competition in women’s golf when the U.S. Women’s Open comes to Wisconsin! Erin Hills will host the world’s best golfers for the championship on May 29-June 1. The U.S. Women’s Open goes to the best courses and maintains the largest purse in women’s golf.

You can see these elite athletes compete to win it all.Choose from a variety of ticket options and packages. The U.S. Women’s Open is a great option for families seeking shared memories. Children 17 and under receive free admission with a ticketed adult.Don’t miss your shot at seeing the best in the sport compete in Wisconsin.

Play the fairways of Glacial Wood Golf Club (Waupaca County)

Head to Waupaca County this season for a golf outing at the Glacial Wood Golf Club.Golfers of all skill levels enjoy playing this course, which is laid out over hilly terrain and among glacial rocks.You’ll appreciate a good mix of tree-lined and open fairways throughout the 18 holes.

The course impresses golfers so much they’ve ranked it as one of the best in the country. NBC’s Golf Pass puts Glacial Wood at No. 6 among its Golfers’ Choice list for top 25 public golf courses.

After a round, head to nearby Waupaca to fill out a weekend of fun. You’ll discover 22 spring-fed lakes that make up the area’s Chain O’ Lakes — a popular destination for boating, fishing and skiing. Explore Main Street for great dining options like Sulten Belly, a café and market specializing in scratch-made meals and house-smoked meats.

A golfer’s getaway in Green Lake County

Plan your next golfing adventure to play The Golf Courses of Lawsonia.This Green Lake destination offers two 18-hole courses, drawing in golfers from near and far.

Top publications like Golf.com, Golf Week and Golf Digest rank the Links course as one of best in the country.Originally constructed in 1930, the Links is known for its wide fairways, deep bunkers and a firm-and-fast playing surface.Then, play the 18-hole Woodlands course for lakeside vistas and a charming parkland layout.

Spend the night in Green Lake at the Heidel House.Visitors to this lakeside resort discover that perfect mix of Midwest hospitality and approachable elegance.Cap off your evening with dinner at The Old School.This former schoolhouse-turned-restaurant is known for its mouthwatering burgers.

Start your spring getaway at TravelWisconsin.com