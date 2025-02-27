If art imitates life, then the options for inspiration are endless, whether it’s marshmallows or football. Wisconsin museums host art exhibitions capturing the unique, fun and unforgettable sides of life. Here’s to an artistic awakening in Wisconsin.

Fabric and football collide at Draft-inspired exhibit (Marathon County)

As Green Bay gears up to host the 2025 Draft, dive into the history of football at a unique exhibition in Wausau.The Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum will soon open Gridiron Garments.

This unique exhibition is a partnership between the museum and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.You’ll see historic, play-worn uniforms and apparel throughout the course of football history in America. It’ll be a unique collection of artifacts rarely seen outside of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.Gridiron Garments opens March 1 and runs through June 1.

Spend the night in Wausau in an equally artful setting at the Stewart Inn.The historic hotel was designed by architect George Maher, who was known for blending traditional architecture with the Arts and Crafts style.Rich woodwork, natural light and beautiful chandeliers fill the inn.You’ll relax in rooms that balance tranquility and elegance.

Community-created marshmallow artwork at the Racine Art Museum

Travel to Racine this April for one of Wisconsin’s most unexpected exhibitions: Artwork crafted out of PEEPS candy.The Racine Art Museum hosts an annual exhibit inviting the public to make art out of the iconic marshmallow candy.

You’ll be delighted by the whimsical — and often comical — artwork.Community members creatively combine PEEPS with one another and other materials to craft one-of-a-kind scenes. The exhibition is on display April 9-26.Be sure to check out all the galleries at the Racine Art Museum, which is home to North American’s largest contemporary craft collection.

You may build an appetite staring at food-inspired artwork. If so, head to the Corner House for a meal. Enjoy sweeping views of Lake Michigan from the shoreside supper club in Racine.You’ll savor finely crafted seafood, steak and chicken dishes or may be tempted by the Corner House’s nationally famous prime rib.

A rotating lineup of exhibitions at The Pump House (La Crosse County)

Experience an ever-changing selection of local, regional and national artwork by visiting The Pump House.The art center in La Crosse curates unique experiences for first-time and repeat visitors.

Many of the galleries turn over every two months or so, bringing fresh artwork and perspectives to the space.On February 26, The Pump House unveiled three new exhibitions that run through April 12.You’ll marvel at art that explores themes like growing pains, grief and ordinary, fleeting moments.

Discover vibrant art museums throughout Wisconsin

Wisconsin is home to many museums displaying works of creativity and curiosity, from Old World masterpieces to avant-garde creations.Some museums are even artwork themselves, like the architectural boldness of the Milwaukee Art Museum or the historic grandeur of the Paine Art Center and Gardens in Oshkosh.

Chart your next artistic getaway with the help of Wisconsin Art Destinations.The recently formed organization is a collection of 16 Wisconsin art museums working to uplift the state’s art scene.Visit the Wisconsin Art Destinations website to learn more about the museums and find custom travel itineraries for visiting these cultural gems.

