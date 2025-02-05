Crispy crust. Hot cheese. Toppings to your liking. What’s not to love about pizza?! With National Pizza Day approaching on Feb. 9, discover the trip-worthy pizza places across Wisconsin. Here’s to chasing the perfect pizza.

A destination for Italian cuisine for more than a century (Racine County)

Make the trip to Racine for Italian cuisine that’s been delighting the community for more than a century.Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant was established in 1921 and is now being run with the help of the fourth generation of the family.Visitors have praised their pizza for decades, and you’ll quickly discover why.

Custom build your own pie or choose from the many kinds of creative specialty pizzas on the menu. That includes pizzas like chicken spinach artichoke and The Brat, which is topped with bratwurst, pickles, sauerkraut, mozzarella and raw onions.

Pizza worth the travel in Madison (Dane County)

Treat yourself to an unforgettable pizza at Madison’s Bar Corallini. Chef Giovanni Novella is the mastermind behind the authentic Italian dishes coming out of the kitchen.He incorporates the flavors and cooking traditions of his home country of Italy to craft memorable meals.

Each pizza at Bar Corallini will leave you wanting to try the next one on the menu.The Zucca pizza combines smoked mozzarella, Calabrian chili, Italian sausage and roasted butternut squash for a mouthwatering and spicy combination.The vegetarian option is a flavor-loaded pizza of marinated eggplant, zucchini, artichoke and more.If you’re still hungry, order a pasta dish! Bar Corallini is famous for its scratch-made pasta.

Travel to Sheboygan for certified Neapolitan-style pizza (Sheboygan County)

Go back to the basics of pizza on a trip to Sheboygan for certified Neapolitan pizza.Il Ritrovo is one of only five restaurants in Wisconsin certified by an association that accredits Neapolitan-style pizza makers.Restaurants must meet strict requirements that respect the traditions and techniques of pizza making to receive this certification.

You’ll be completely stunned by the final result.Il Ritrovo uses slow-fermented dough, freshly made mozzarella and San Marzano tomatoes harvested from the base of Mount Vesuvius for its traditional pizzas.Each pizza comes out of the wood-fired oven with that photo-worthy, char-kissed crust.A wide selection of pizzas appeals to everyone in your travel party.

A spiritual pizza awakening in Brown County

Savor delicious pizza in a wholly unique setting near Green Bay.Rustique Pizzeria + Lounge is a restaurant in Suamico that’s located in a former chapel, which is over 120 years old.You’ll be seated in a dining room with vaulted ceilings and original hardwood floors.From your table, see the skilled chefs toss the pizza dough from the open-concept kitchen.

New York-style crust creates a perfectly thin and foldable vessel to enjoy their wide selection of specialties.The Fun Guy is a mushroom-stacked pizza with a strong umami punch, while the Shepherd combines caramelized onion, goat cheese, pesto and balsamic glaze for a savory meal.

