MILWAUKEE — Make the most of the time off from school and work this winter break. Wisconsin has boundless possibilities for adventure — indoors and outdoors — for families to enjoy their free time. Here’s to creating shared moments of joy this break.

Go on a tubing adventure around the Milwaukee area

Discover the joy of winter in Wisconsin as a family by visiting a tubing hill this break.Travel Wisconsin’s Snow Report is a terrific resource to discover a variety of tubing destinations.The Wisconsin Snow Report provides up-to-date information on snow conditions for winter outdoor recreation.You can filter the ski hills to find destinations that offer tubing, learn whether they’re open and get other important details.

Several hills a short drive from the Milwaukee area anticipate offering tubing over the winter break.Head to Kenosha County for a thrilling day at Wilmot Mountain.When fully open, the hill boasts 22 tubing lanes, each stretching for 1,000 feet. Another destination worthy of a trip is Sunburst.The ski resort near Kewaskum claims the title of the World’s Largest Tubing Hill.You’ll cruise over a quarter of a mile, hitting speeds up to 30 mph!

A whole lot to love in Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva offers an ideal destination for a quick getaway during the winter break.Families will find entertainment and activities both the kids and parents will love.

Start by booking a room at the Timber Ridge Lodge.The hotel offers a family-friendly indoor waterpark that’s perfect for soaking up the winter break.The waterpark has features for all ages, from an activity pool perfect for the little ones to a lazy river for relaxing and thrilling waterslides.

Then, take in some razzle and dazzle at the Tristan Crist Magic Theatre.The venue brings Vegas-style magic to Lake Geneva in a show that’s entertaining for all generations.You’ll marvel at the grand illusions, while the music, lighting and pyrotechnics craft a fully immersive experience.

Make memories indoors at a kid-friendly museum

Museums are an excellent choice to spend time together as a family. Throughout the state, you’ll discover kid-friendly museums that are perfect for the curious and fun-hearted.

Check out the EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh for unique and interactive exhibits.Kids and adults will marvel at the aircraft on display, ranging from antique planes to modern and innovative designs.Then venture to the highly interactive KidVenture Gallery. Kids learn about aerodynamics and aviation through fun, hands-on exhibits.

For those visiting southwest Wisconsin, check out the Children’s Museum of La Crosse for three floors of fun this holiday break.Experience a ton of exhibits and play spaces that’ll keep your kids entertained for hours.They’ll scramble through indoor jungle gyms, play games like a giant version of Operation, control a miniature crane, learn from a replica of the Mississippi River and so much more.

For close-to-home fun, the Milwaukee Public Museum is an immersive destination for children and adults.The museum offers specific winter break programming between December 26-30 to engage kids with fun activities about cold weather animals.The Streets of Old Milwaukee and European Village exhibits are also decked out for the season.Turn-of-the-century holiday decorations put a festive flair on the ever-popular exhibits.

Start your winter getaway at TravelWisconsin.com