Celebrate Native American Heritage Month this November. The 11 tribal nations of Wisconsin offer distinct attractions and traditions that’ll enrich your travel experience. Here’s to discovering Native Wisconsin.

Find trip ideas for all the tribes of Wisconsin

The 11 tribal nations in Wisconsin welcome guests with open arms, and visitors make memories engaging with experiences they won’t find elsewhere.

You’ll discover opportunities for recreation like Frog Bay Tribal National Park in Red Cliff — the country’s first tribal national park. Savor locally grown produce at places like the Oneida Apple Orchard or Potawatomi Farm. There are opportunities to take in culture, history, food and so much more.

Start planning your trip by visiting TravelWisconsin.com. You’ll find stories about the Native American tribes in Wisconsin, visiting a powwow, Native American-owned businesses and more. Another fantastic resource is Native American Tourism of Wisconsin. Visit their website to search for trip inspiration. Be sure to browse their digital travel guide, too, for all sorts of ideas.

Enrich your knowledge at a cultural center or museum

The tribes of Wisconsin happily share their history, traditions and achievements with visitors. Many tribes operate a cultural center or museum that’s open to the public. As you explore Wisconsin, visit these museums for guided tours, one-of-a-kind exhibits and enriching history.

If you’re in the Lac du Flambeau area, be sure to visit the George W. Brown, Jr. Ojibwe Museum & Cultural Center. The Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa operates the museum where exhibits explore a holistic picture of Ojibwe life and history. Book in advance to take advantage of their guided tours, programs and events.

Make a trip to the Oneida Museum if you’re in the Green Bay area. You’ll check out exhibits about the Oneida Nation’s creation story, artwork, contributions in wars and much more. Then, explore a replica longhouse on site and browse a gift shop for goods made by Native American artists. If you’re staying in the Green Bay area for a long weekend, you can drive 45 minutes to Sturgeon Bay to learn about maritime traditions of the tribes in Wisconsin at the Door County Maritime Museum.

Finally, check out the Bad River Tribe’s museum, which opened just this year. The inaugural exhibit centers around the Kakagon Sloughs — an important cultural and environmental site for the Tribe.

Start your holiday shopping early by supporting Native American artists

Native American artists produce beautiful works of art throughout Wisconsin. You’ll find brick-and-mortar and online stores to shop for a wide range of goods.

When you’re in Eau Claire, make a stop at Silver Feather. The shop sells jewelry made by Native American artists locally and from across the country. You’ll be wowed by the artistry that goes into each handcrafted piece.

Find one-of-a-kind artwork from a Green Bay-based artist. Weeya Calif is an educator, storyteller, artist and enrolled citizen of the Echota Cherokee Tribe of Alabama. She produces marvelous designs that can be added to apparel, coffee mugs, bags and more for a gift that’ll wow whoever you give it to.

In Bayfield, be sure to visit Rabbit, Bird & Bear. The fine arts gallery and gift shop features the work of local Native American artists, everything from paintings and prints to jewelry, home goods and books. That includes absolutely gorgeous pieces from renowned Red Cliff artist Rabbett Strickland, whose art is featured in museums across the country.

