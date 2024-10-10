Nobody knows a destination as well as those who live in it. They’ll take you to the best spots for local food, local music and local fun. Here’s to traveling like a local.

Discover local favorites with the Here’s to Being Here travel series

Travel Wisconsin knows visitors seek out a destination with a lot of things to see and do, and we’re helping them see that perfect getaway in Wisconsin through Here’s to Being Here. The new travel series launched this summer and captures the magic of Wisconsin’s many destinations.

You’ll discover a series of videos taking you on an in-depth journey to fresh, hidden gems.The videos showcase real people, having real fun. They take you inside the restaurants, activities, hotels and more that are loved by locals and visitors. It’s basically everything you need to plan a memorable getaway.

Here’s to Being Here highlights fall getaways in three destinations: the Wisconsin Great River Road, the St. Croix Valley and Door County.This content is the perfect resource for folks seeking autumn adventure.As the seasons change, Here’s to Being Here will continue to highlight new destinations.

A curated experience of Wisconsin-produced artwork in Washington County

Wisconsin is full of incredibly talented, creative artists, and the Museum of Wisconsin Art is where you can appreciate this depth of culture.The museum in West Bend exclusively displays art from folks with a connection to our state. More than 300 Wisconsin artists are represented in the permanent collection.

You’ll be impressed by the wide variety of artwork. The collection includes photography, sculptures, paintings and even Frank Lloyd Wright-designed furniture.Definitely check out the special exhibit on Ho-Chunk basketmaking on display through November 10.“Weaving a Legacy: Ho-Chunk Black Ash Basketry” features more than 40 Ho-Chunk makers from the mid-1800s to the present.

The Museum of Wisconsin Art is located right in downtown West Bend where you’ll discover all sorts of restaurants and shops to fill out a trip.The Grün Hexe is an excellent choice for lunch or dinner.They serve an eclectic mix of photo-worthy dishes made from fresh ingredients.You’ll savor paninis, soups, salads, pastas and entrees.

Have fun like a local in the Fox Cities

Make your next weekend getaway to the Fox Cities for all sorts of local favorites.Plan a trip around a performance at the Gibson Music Hall.This venue hosts musicians and bands from a broad range of genres.Many of the local bands that perform at Appleton’s Mile of Music festival put on shows at the Gibson year-round.

If you’re traveling with kids, check out the Heckrodt Wetland Reserve in Menasha for an unexpected play area. The Wild Space is part whimsical playground, part learning experience. It’s made up of treehouses, tunnels, wooden bridges and more to encourage kids to explore the natural world around them.

For a quick bite to eat, visit Copper Rock Coffee Company in downtown Appleton. The coffee shop cooks up fresh, healthy breakfast and lunch options. The Houdini panini is a particular standout. It’s turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese and veggies topped with a raspberry honey mustard and served on a tomato basil focaccia. And don’t forget to treat yourself with homemade gelato!

Finally, cap off your trip with a visit to Cleo’s — a beloved cocktail bar that’s covered floor to ceiling in Christmas decorations all 12 months of the year.

