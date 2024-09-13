The rich and vivid colors of autumn transform Wisconsin’s landscape into a camper’s delight. Soak in the seasonal sights at campgrounds ranging from the rustic to the glamorous. Here’s to camping in color.

Plan your camping trip with a pair of Travel Wisconsin resources

Wisconsin will be washed in fall color over the next couple of months.The gorgeous hues and cooler days of autumn create ideal conditions for a memorable camping trip.

Travel Wisconsin helps you plan that trip with the Fall Color Report.The interactive map details the status of the changing fall leaves throughout the state.Return to the report as the season progresses to discover where colors are popping for impromptu trips.You also learn the forecasted week of peak around Wisconsin to plan a trip ahead of time.

Find excellent hiking and biking near your campground using the Wisconsin Trail Report.The resource displays hiking and biking trail networks throughout Wisconsin, including trail conditions, on-site amenities and other details.

A picturesque lake view at Mirror Lake State Park (Sauk County)

One of the best sights of fall is seeing colorful trees reflected on a calm lake surface. Soak in that magical moment by camping at Mirror Lake State Park.This park offers 151 campsites and a variety of ways to take in the vibrant colors of the season.

You can hike more than 19 miles, bike on 9 miles of trails and paddle on the placid namesake lake.You’ll be awed by the 500-million-year-old sandstone cliffs and trees that line Mirror Lake.

In the evening, head to Ishnala Supper Club for an unforgettable dining experience.The iconic restaurant located in the park is typically open until mid-October.Walls of windows bring the colorful outdoors inside while you enjoy top-notch food and a Wisconsin old fashioned.

Family-friendly activities at Evergreen Campsites & Resort (Waushara County)

Shades of yellow, orange and red will soon appear at Evergreen Campsites & Resort.You’ll discover loads of family fun and activities at this Waushara County campground.Evergreen offers lodging options for all tastes, from large cabins and quaint cottages to modern bungalows and even a refurbished train caboose!

A well-stocked camp store means you won’t need to leave Evergreen for the essentials.Make memories as a family by playing in a game room with dozens of arcade games and Skee-Ball.Then get in a round or two at the on-side minigolf course, followed by fun on the playgrounds.Plus, a fishing pond provides the perfect place for young ones to hone their angling skills under the fall leaves.

Style and pizzazz at a glamping experience in the Northwoods (Vilas County)

If you seek a little more comfort, book a glamping experience at Coadys’ Point of View Lake Resort in Phelps.This resort is tucked in the colorful Nicolet National Forest near the border of the Upper Peninsula.They rent 12 distinct glamping sites for folks who want comfort and style.

Choose one of the charming, vintage campers, which are meticulously decorated for an Instagram-worthy look.You also can opt for one of the luxury tents. These tents are outfitted with furniture like beds, tables, chairs and couches. Some even have a deck.Discover more glamping options throughout Wisconsin.

Start your fall getaway at TravelWisconsin.com