Summer is full of savory flavors, whether picked fresh from the garden or seared on the grill. But it’s the sweet sensations of the season that help to beat the heat. Here’s to sampling the sweet treats of summer.

Sweets-galore at the Wisconsin State Fair

The Wisconsin State Fair kicks off Aug. 1! And there’ll hardly be a better place to get your fix of sweets.Head to the fairgrounds in West Allis through Aug. 11 for refreshing drinks, delicious desserts and, of course, the iconic Original Cream Puff!

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the cream puff being sold at the State Fair.In celebration, the State Fair is rolling out a series of brand-new, limited-edition flavors on select days.You’ll enjoy root beer float, raspberry cheesecake, English toffee and chocolate birthday cake cream puffs.

For more sweet treats at the fair, check out The Sporkies and Drinkies. This is a list of must-try new food and drink offerings.

Lots to love about this country ice cream parlor (Fond du Lac County)

Take a trip out to the Fond du Lac countryside to discover delicious, farmstead-style ice cream.Kelley’s Country Creamery proudly calls itself the “best ice cream in the middle of nowhere,” and you’ll quickly discover why.

The creamery churns out a cacophony of flavors. Each day, they treat visitors to 22 different varieties.These can range anywhere from caramel pretzel cluster and orange dreamsicle to the Holstein, which is their clever name for vanilla and Oreos.Once you’ve got a scoop in hand, settle into a rocking chair on the old-fashioned sun porch and catch views of the Kelley family farm in the distance.

For another seasonal splendor, head into town and cheer on the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.The collegiate-level summer baseball team has a few more home games yet to play this season.

A mainstay of the summer season in Vilas County

For nearly 40 years, Cathy’s Ice Cream ‘N Candy Shoppe has been satisfying sweet teeth in the Northwoods.

The seasonal ice cream shop welcomes visitors with its cheery, electric-yellow exterior.Inside, they’re scooping up cones and dishes, mixing up milkshakes and topping off sundaes.A menu of 30 flavors offers plenty for all palates, from the classics to the creative.

If you’re seeking a pick-me-up, pair your cone with a drink from Red Canoe Coffee, which is right next to Cathy’s Ice Cream.You’ll sip on a selection of crafted espresso drinks, along with cool ones like the blended frappes.Time up your visit to one of the special events Red Canoe Coffee hosts in August like trivia, coffee bingo and a movie night.

Find sweet deals with Travel Wisconsin’s Foodie Pass

Make your summer culinary adventures all the sweeter by using Travel Wisconsin’s Foodie Pass.This is a free, digital pass for you to unlock exclusive deals and discounts at more than 110 culinary establishments around Wisconsin.

You’ll find several sweet, as well as savory, discounts at places like Door County Ice Cream Factory & Sandwich Shoppe in Sister Bay and Lucky Cow Coffee and Gelato in Darlington. By visiting businesses featured on the Foodie Pass, you’ll also earn points to redeem for exclusive Travel Wisconsin swag.

Start your summer getaway at TravelWisconsin.com