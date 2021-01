Greg Matzek & Gabe Neitzel recap the Packers 2020-2021 season. They go over the biggest takeaways from the regular season, including a highlight of one touchdown from every game! We also have esteemed guests Mark Tauscher, Wayne Larrivee & Jason Wilde on the program to give their expertise on the Green & Gold’s match up. The guys then look around the league and try to describe each playoff team in just three words. Enjoy!