MILWAUKEE– Around 20,000 people lined up and down Wisconsin Avenue Saturday afternoon for the city’s 57th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The first modern parade back in 1967, but Milwaukee has had St. Patrick’s Day parades dating as far back as 1843.

As bagpipers and traditional Irish dancers moved up the street, people wearing the brightest green watched on.

Milwaukee native Evette Arvelo has been attending the St. Patrick’s Day parade since she was a kid.

“Next to when we used to have the circus parade, this is the largest parade Milwaukee shows up to every year,” said Arvelo. “This is my first year going to the parade with my grand-daughter, so I’m looking forward to passing on the tradition to her as she grows up.”

Green Bay resident Erin O’Brien-Buraczynski says this was her first time attending the parade in Milwaukee.

“I love Irish dance and I look forward to seeing those bagpipes play,” said O’Brien-Buraczynski. “We have a family friend who has a daughter in the parade, so hopefully we’ll see her, but overall we just love the green and all the costumes people have put on.”

Over a hundred parade floats and groups marched in the parade to celebrate one of Ireland’s patron saints.

From sports clubs that represent hurling and rugby, to owners of Irish setters and wolfhounds, drinks, food, music and more the parade placed people in high enough spirits that could be seen as a pre-marker to warmer temperatures in the coming weeks.