MILWAUKEE — From Florida to New York, across the country to California and over many oceans, there are delegates in Downtown Milwaukee seeing the city for the very first time.

Wisconsin’s Afternoon News’ John Mercure caught up with one local delegate, Kathy Broghammer, to gather her thoughts on what she has seen thus far and what has made her so excited about many others discovering this great state for the first time.

“It’s incredible. I love Milwaukee,” she said. “The whole world is watching, they are seeing how great Milwaukee is. It is very prideful, I am so excited.”

