MILWAUKEE — They don’t get a lot of white folks at Pastor Lorenzo Sewell’s “180 Church” in Detroit. They certainly don’t get Republicans running for President.

“No Republican would be willing to come to the City of Detroit,” Pastor Sewell told Wisconsin’s Morning News. He joined the show at the RNC Broadcast Media Center, ahead of his Thursday night remarks at the convention.

Pastor Lorenzo Sewell will be speaking at the RNC on Thursday – he sat down with Wisconsin's Morning News to talk about his message to the Republican delegates.



Pastor Sewell hosted a round table with former President Trump at his church in June. He understands his association with Trump is controversial in the black community.

“They say ‘you brought a Crip to a Blood neighborhood,'” Sewell joked, referring to rival gangs.

While African Americans vote overwhelmingly Democratic, Pastor Sewell wants more of them to at least be open to hearing from Republicans.

“The definition of poverty is the lack of options,” he suggested. “When you have one option, for six decades, why not have another option?”

Sewell also drew connections between the assassination attempt against the former president Saturday, and urban crime.

“When President Trump was shot on Saturday, that happens every single day in my community,” Pastor Sewell said. “I’ve got 8-year-old kids carrying guns just to get to school.”

