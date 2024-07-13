MILWAUKEE — Within hours of former President Donald Trump injured in a shooting at his Pennsylvania rally, Americans react in light of the Republican National Convention starting Monday in Milwaukee. Trump, the presumptive presidential candidate, has been expected to appear at the RNC. WTMJ News Reporters Adam Roberts and Wyatt Barmore-Pooley talk with several surprised yet resolute citizens.

BREAKING COVERAGE: Donald Trump “fine” after rally shooting; suspect & rally attendee dead per local DA