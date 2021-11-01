Jury selection began Monday in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, a now 18 year-old resident of Antioch, Illinois, who shot and killed two men and wounded another during the unrest in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in August of 2020.

Rittenhouse is charged with multiple counts of homicide as well as unlawful possession of a firearm. Rittenhouse, through his attorneys, is claiming he acted in self-defense.

“Jury selection is the key,” said WTMJ’s Jeff Wagner who worked for 13 years as an assistant U.S. Attorney. “If either side makes a mistake and you get what I used to call a runaway juror…what you’re looking at is a hung jury or something like that.”

Judge Bruce Schroeder said he hoped to finish jury selection in one day.

“Let’s face it, everybody has heard about the Rittenhouse case,” said Wagner. “You’re looking to find people who don’t have such strongly pre-conceived opinions that they’re at least open to deciding the case based on the evidence provided.”

Judge Schroeder made the decision not to sequester the jury in this case, which Wagner says was the right decision.

“You simply instruct them don’t listen to anything outside the courtroom, don’t read newspapers,” said Wagner.

