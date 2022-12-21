MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee is preparing for the 2023 Republican National Convention, which is visiting for four days during the Summer of 2024.

According to event organizers, the Republican National Convention will be held at the Fiserv Forum from July 15 to 18 of 2024. Mayor Cavalier Johnson released the following statement in response to the announcement:

“We are thrilled to welcome the 2024 Republican National Convention to Milwaukee. Our city is ready to show the world we are open for business, conventions, and tourism. The presidential nomination convention is a historical opportunity to present what a phenomenal place Milwaukee truly is.”

That sentiment was shared by Milwaukee 2024 Host Committee Chairman Reince Priebus.

“I could not be more proud of the leadership of those who are making the 2024 RNC Convention in Milwaukee possible,” Priebus said. “The location is set, the dates are booked, and now the work of pulling off the biggest event in politics is underway. With partners like the RNC and the City of Milwaukee, we are confident the RNC Convention will be the gold standard for decades to come.”

Wisconsin has been considered a swing state throughout recent election cycles. Neither party is particularly dominant in modern day Wisconsin, making this city an ideal place for Republicans to host their mainstay event.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is excited for the potential of this event:

“We look forward to our continued work with the beautiful city of Milwaukee to make this convention week a success. Republicans will stand united in Milwaukee in 2024 to share our message of freedom and opportunity with the world.”

