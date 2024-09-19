MILWAUKEE — Bayview native Lance Sijan is a Medal of Honor recipient, a Milwaukee native, and more importantly, an American hero. He survived 46 days in the jungle before being captured and tortured to death. His fighter jet memorial at the Milwaukee airport is now in desperate need of renovation.

WTMJ’s John Mercure is telling Lance’s heroic story with help from his family, friends, colleagues and experts who remember him fondly. This is part of WTMJ Cares’ Preserving Lance Sijan’s Legacy initiative, in which we’re raising money for the Sijan memorial near Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee.

Lance Sijan graduated from Bayview High School and then the Air Force Academy. On a cold, dark night in the middle of the Vietnam war, his 52nd combat flight became his last. His sister told WTMJ’s John Mercure about Sijan’s struggle for survival in the jungle of Southeast Asia.

Against All Odds: Lance Sijan’s Bravery and Survival in Vietnam

Long before he was killed in Vietnam, local hero Lance Sijan was at the Air Force Academy. His younger sister Janine recalls a special moment when Lance to the Air Force Christmas Ball.

A Special Memory: Lance Sijan and His Sister’s Air Force Dance

Bayview’s Lance Sijan died a hero. The President and CEO of the War Memorial Center in Milwaukee, Dan Buttery, reflects on Sijan’s life and legacy.

Honoring Valor: Dan Buttery Reflects on Lance Sijan’s Heroism and Legacy

Wisconsinite Lance Sijan’s F4 fighter jet crashed in the Vietnam jungle more than 55 years ago. His sister, Janine remembers it like it was yesterday.

Remembering Lance Sijan: Family’s Heartbreaking Notification

Lance Sijan died an American hero. Early on in his Air Force career, he was already a hero to the other young men at the Air Force Academy.

Lance Sijan’s Act of Bravery

Bay View’s Vietnam War hero, Lance Sijan was awarded the military’s highest honor — the Medal of Honor. Military experts say it was well deserved.

Why Lance Sijan deserved his Medal of Honor

The Military Code of Conduct requires service members to not give the enemy critical information. Despite being tortured as a prisoner of war, local air force pilot Lance Sijan lived the code. His heroism led to his death.

Unbreakable: The Heroism of Air Force Pilot Lance Sijan and the Code of Conduct

A Hero’s Legacy: Colonel Merkel on Lance Sijan