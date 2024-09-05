Every week, WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News recognizes an ‘Everyday Hero.’ The show defines an Everyday Hero as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who woke up one morning having no idea they’d be saving a life.”

In Cocoa Beach, Florida: an anonymous surfer is being celebrated for saving a bird that appeared to be drowning.

Brandon Terronez was at the pier that day and happened to catch Mullen’s rescue in action, Fox 35 Orlando reported.

“He’s a hero to a lot of people,” he told the TV station.

Terronez posted the video on Facebook – and it went viral.

Although not everyone thought the surfer was a hero.

WTMJ’s Vince Vitrano “I’m happy for the bird, I guess…”

