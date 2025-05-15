MILWAUKEE — Recent studies show that Americans have fewer close friends than they used to, and many psychologists correlate that decline to growing concerns over mental health and physical well -being.

META CEO Mark Zuckerberg has an idea on how to fix that problem, and it’s designed to make it easier for people to establish friend relationships using artificial intelligence.

Zuckerberg told podcaster Dwarkesh Patel recently, “As the personalization loop kicks in and the AI starts to get to know you better and better, that will just be really compelling.”

But who should regulate and administer the rise of platforms and technology designed to link humans and artificial intelligence? And what are the consequences for the future when an individual’s sole connection to the world consists of chatbots and A.I.?

Kristin Brey and Steve Scaffidi explore the world of artificial intelligence and relationships on Episode 9 of the You Need to Listen Podcast.

Kristin Brey and Steve Scaffidi are the hosts of Point Taken on 620WTMJ, heard Monday through Friday, from 10a – 12:00p.

