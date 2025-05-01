MILWAUKEE — In Episode 8 of the You Need to Listen Podcast, Kristin Brey and Steve Scaffidi explore their own journeys of faith and the opportunities and challenges ahead for Catholics after the passing of Pope Francis.

What legacy does Pope Francis leave to members of his faith? Do Catholics move forward with a more inclusive and accepting doctrine, or does his passing signal a return to the more conservative traditions of the church?

With 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide, and 53 million in the United States, it is still one of the largest faith groups in the world.

Kristin also wrote a heartfelt opinion editorial for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that sets the stage for the conversation: “I wasn’t expecting emotional reaction to Pope Francis’ death. Yet it was there.“

Join the conversation as Kristin and Steve explore the power and reach of faith and faith leaders.

Kristin Brey and Steve Scaffidi are the hosts of Point Taken on 620WTMJ, heard Monday through Friday, from 10a – 12:00p.

Let us know your thoughts on the episode and if you have suggestions for future You Need To Listen topics, shoot us an email: [email protected] or [email protected]