MILWAUKEE — OnlyFans is a subscription-based, social media platform primarily known for its user-provided content. 98% of the content on the site is sexually explicit, with 305 million subscribers across the globe.

On this week’s episode of the You Need to Listen Podcast, Kristin Brey and Steve Scaffidi look at the increase of people choosing to make money from making content for OnlyFans and ask whether that will change the landscape of public perceptions around Onlyfans sexual content, and its link to the pornography industry.

From sex workers to selling sexual content for money, YNTL takes on the rise and the power of Onlyfans, its role in social media, and its impact on our culture.

