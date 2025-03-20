MILWAUKEE — The phrase has its origins in the feminist and civil rights movements of the late 1960’s, connecting personal experience with societal and political agendas.

In today’s hyper-partisan and incredibly polarized political environment, how much weight do political policies and parties have on the daily lives of all of us?

Kristin Brey and Steve Scaffidi take on the challenge of sorting out the complexities of politics – and the personal – on Episode 5 of the You Need to Listen Podcast.

