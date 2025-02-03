ARLINGTON, VA — Gerber Products Company is recalling and discontinuing all batches of Soothe ‘n’ Chew teething sticks.

The company said the recall is due to a potential choking hazard for babies and young children.

Affected products include 3-count boxes of banana, 6-count banana and 6-count strawberry apple. The teething sticks were sold in dozens of states including Wisconsin.

Gerber received multiple consumer complaints of choking incidents, including one reported emergency room visit.

Consumers should not should not feed Sooth ‘n’ Chew teething sticks to their child and can return the product to the retailer where it was purchased for a refund.

Gerber can be reached for additional support at 1-800-4-GERBER (1-800-443-7237).