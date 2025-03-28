MILWAUKEE– The Milwaukee Health Department and Milwaukee Public Schools provided an update to parents of students who attend Fernwood Montessori, LaFollette School and Starms Early Childhood Center Thursday night.

All three schools will continue to stay closed after spring break as lead dust remediation continues, but both agencies announced that Fernwood and LaFollette School will serve as polling places for Tuesday’s election. Voting will take place in newer areas of both buildings while clean-up will take place in other parts of the schools.

Milwaukee Health Department Deputy of Environmental Health Tyler Weber told media the reasoning behind keeping those schools open on Tuesday during a press conference Friday afternoon.

“So the conditions in a voting environment are very different when compared to children in school on the floor running around versus walking in and casting a ballot,” said Weber. “If voters are concerned, there are steps that can be made to ensure that no lead dust gets attached. One way is wiping you shoes after going to the school to washing their hands, but the areas that we have open for voting have minimal impact when it comes to lead dust.”

But both MPS and MHD are still working on comparing notes and talking with each other about putting together a joint comprehensive plan on how lead-dust remediation is executed across the school district.

One part of the plan that Weber revealed was the possible hiring of a third-party contractor that would perform lead screenings for students inside MPS schools.

“MHD does not have the capacity to go in and set up lead screening clinics in each school,” said Weber. “But potentially other organizations could and that is a key piece to this plan that is being worked out.”

Since the first round of lead screening that took place for the school district, MPS and MHD have revealed that less than 10 children have tested for high blood lead levels.

“We have cautious optimism about these results, but one child is too many,” said Weber. “Now these results do not necessarily mean that these kids were exposed to lead at these schools, but we are offering home visits to families that does have a child with elevated blood lead levels to check up on them.”

Since the lead-dust crisis in MPS began earlier this year, the Environmental Protection Agency has become involved, but is only acting on a supportive role by providing advise to officials at MHD.

MPS has announced a school district wide town hall webinar on April 10th to address any concerns as the district and city health department continue to remediate and clean up schools.