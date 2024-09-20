Attorney Rick Esenberg, Founder and President of the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL), joined the Political Power Hour with host Steve Scaffidi for a wide-ranging discussion on the current state of American politics, and the potential for legal challenges before, or after, November 5th.

Esenberg detailed the legal events surrounding the presidential election in 2020, and gave his legal assessment for what voters might expect to see in the immediate aftermath of this year’s election. “The question is, is there something you can do, is there arguments you can make, to challenge the results?” Esenberg asked.

WILL did an extensive ten-month review of the 2020 presidential election and found no evidence of widespread voter fraud, but did uncover legal problems with the administration of the election.

The Wisconsin Insititute for Law and Liberty (WILL) is a non-profit, conservative law firm which has argued on behalf of clients on issues ranging from worker’s rights to election law and in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, to stop a mask mandate in the State of Wisconsin.

In March 2021, the conservative-leaning Wisconsin Supreme Court, on a 4–3 vote, struck down a statewide mask mandate, noting that Governor Tony Evers had violated state law by extending his emergency orders, including his mandate, beyond the initial 60-day emergency mandate.

